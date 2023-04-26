Commanders join forces with Recycle Track Systems for a Day of Service in Fort Dupont Park

Monday's work began with a stress-free shuttle ride from FedExField, which was made possible by DTS Transportation. Once Commanders employees arrived at Fort Dupont Park, they were equipped with gloves and tools and were divided into five groups. With two bags in tow for bottles and other trash respectively, the units dispersed in many different directions to hunt out litter and separate their findings.

"From the outside the park looked pretty clean and all tidied up but once we got back into the woods there was a lot to uncover," said Leigh Wallace, Washington's Director of Membership Services. "We got a lot of trash out of the woods and out of the stream which obviously would be flowing elsewhere."

After nearly two hours scouring the surrounding areas, the groups returned with their hauls, which were collected by Anacostia Watershed Society's team and disposed of by RTS. For many, the several bags accumulated by day's end was impressive and a testament to what can be done when individuals join forces for a greater cause.

"My big takeaway from today was just how much we can accomplish as a team," said Terry Roy, Vice President of Premium Hospitality. "I think about the small bits of trash that we individually picked up throughout and how much that ended up being in total at the end."

The day was capped off with a pizza lunch in the park thanks to a kind gesture from Paisano's Pizza. Everyone that assembled for the cleanup left the space better than they found it and cultivated an interconnectedness among the many thousands who enjoy this land.