Commanders-Lions Stats & Snaps

Sep 19, 2022 at 07:35 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Detroit Lions, 36-27 at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington recorded 300-yards passing in back-to-back games for the first time since November 8 and 15th 2020 when they did so against the New York Giants and at Detroit.
  • It is the first time Washington registered 300-plus yards passing in each of their first two games to open up the season since 2016.
  • Washington scored 27 points in the second half, tied for the fourth-most in a second-half dating back to 1950. It is the most since the team scored 29-second half points against Green Bay in 2016.
  • Washington held the Lions to 4-13 on third down (30.8 percent).

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 30-of-46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
  • Wentz has seven touchdown passes through two weeks of the season, the most by a Washington QB in franchise history.
  • Wentz is the first quarterback since 1950 to have 300-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a new team, per NFL Research.
  • WR Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 75 yards, including a 35-yard reception.
  • WR Jahan Dotson had four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His three receiving touchdowns through two career games tie WR Charlie Brown for the most by a Washington player within their first two career games.
  • WR Curtis Samuel had seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. He has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since Week's 8-9 in 2020 with Carolina.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 13 yards.
  • RB J.D. McKissic had three rushes for nine yards and added seven receptions for 54 yards. His fourth reception on the day was his 200th career reception.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • LB Jamin Davis recorded his second career sack. It was his first sack since Week 17 of the 2021 season vs. Philadelphia.
  • DT Daron Payne recorded his second sack of the season and added two quarterback hits.
  • Payne has a full sack in back-to-back games for the first time since September 23rd and October 8th of the 2018 season.
  • Payne has two or more quarterback hits in three-straight games, a new career high streak.
  • CB Kendall Fuller recorded three passes defensed. It was his third career game with at least three passes defensed and first since November 29 of last season.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell74100%
Sam Cosmi74100%
Charles Leno74100%
Trai Turner74100%
Carson Wentz74100%
Chase Roullier7399%
Jahan Dotson7399%
Curtis Samuel6689%
Terry McLaurin6689%
Logan Thomas5473%
Antonio Gibson4054%
J.D. McKissic3446%
John Bates2432%
Cam Sims811
Dax Milne23%
Armani Rogers11%
Cornelius Lucas11%
Dyami Brown11%
Wes Martin11%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Cole Holcomb61100%
Kendall Fuller61100%
Darrick Forrest61100%
Bobby McCain5895%
William Jackson III5895%
Daron Payne5387%
Jonathan Allen5285%
Montez Sweat5285%
James Smith-Williams4370%
Benjamin St-Juste4269%
Jamin Davis3862%
Efe Obada2643%
Donovan Jeter1830%
David Mayo1626%
Casey Toohill1115%
Daniel Wise915%
Shaka Toney610%
Jeremy Reaves35%
Percy Butler35%

