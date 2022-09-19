Commanders-Lions Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Detroit Lions, 36-27 at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington recorded 300-yards passing in back-to-back games for the first time since November 8 and 15th 2020 when they did so against the New York Giants and at Detroit.
- It is the first time Washington registered 300-plus yards passing in each of their first two games to open up the season since 2016.
- Washington scored 27 points in the second half, tied for the fourth-most in a second-half dating back to 1950. It is the most since the team scored 29-second half points against Green Bay in 2016.
- Washington held the Lions to 4-13 on third down (30.8 percent).
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 30-of-46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
- Wentz has seven touchdown passes through two weeks of the season, the most by a Washington QB in franchise history.
- Wentz is the first quarterback since 1950 to have 300-plus passing yards and three-plus passing touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a new team, per NFL Research.
- WR Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 75 yards, including a 35-yard reception.
- WR Jahan Dotson had four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His three receiving touchdowns through two career games tie WR Charlie Brown for the most by a Washington player within their first two career games.
- WR Curtis Samuel had seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. He has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since Week's 8-9 in 2020 with Carolina.
- RB Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 13 yards.
- RB J.D. McKissic had three rushes for nine yards and added seven receptions for 54 yards. His fourth reception on the day was his 200th career reception.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- LB Jamin Davis recorded his second career sack. It was his first sack since Week 17 of the 2021 season vs. Philadelphia.
- DT Daron Payne recorded his second sack of the season and added two quarterback hits.
- Payne has a full sack in back-to-back games for the first time since September 23rd and October 8th of the 2018 season.
- Payne has two or more quarterback hits in three-straight games, a new career high streak.
- CB Kendall Fuller recorded three passes defensed. It was his third career game with at least three passes defensed and first since November 29 of last season.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|74
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|74
|100%
|Charles Leno
|74
|100%
|Trai Turner
|74
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|74
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|73
|99%
|Jahan Dotson
|73
|99%
|Curtis Samuel
|66
|89%
|Terry McLaurin
|66
|89%
|Logan Thomas
|54
|73%
|Antonio Gibson
|40
|54%
|J.D. McKissic
|34
|46%
|John Bates
|24
|32%
|Cam Sims
|8
|11
|Dax Milne
|2
|3%
|Armani Rogers
|1
|1%
|Cornelius Lucas
|1
|1%
|Dyami Brown
|1
|1%
|Wes Martin
|1
|1%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Cole Holcomb
|61
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|61
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|61
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|58
|95%
|William Jackson III
|58
|95%
|Daron Payne
|53
|87%
|Jonathan Allen
|52
|85%
|Montez Sweat
|52
|85%
|James Smith-Williams
|43
|70%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|42
|69%
|Jamin Davis
|38
|62%
|Efe Obada
|26
|43%
|Donovan Jeter
|18
|30%
|David Mayo
|16
|26%
|Casey Toohill
|11
|15%
|Daniel Wise
|9
|15%
|Shaka Toney
|6
|10%
|Jeremy Reaves
|3
|5%
|Percy Butler
|3
|5%