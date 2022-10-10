Media roundup | Rivera, Commanders players reflect on Week 5

Carson Wentz

On the last drive and interception:

"Tough, tough, very frustrating, and obviously an emotional roller coaster. You're feeling very confident there and your ability to go down and moving the ball, converting to stay on the field and you get first and goal from the 2 and your thinking we've got this, We've got a couple chances here and hats off to them they made a couple good plays and it's definitely frustrating and kind of stings a little bit extra because I thought we had it."

On the tough sequence of plays after back-to-back timeouts:

"It was but at the same time, you still look at it at the end of the day we had our chances. We still got three shots at it, could've been four. First and goal. So, obviously you want those timeouts because it can help with some decisions down there but at the end of the day, we still had our chances to execute them, and we just didn't."

On WR Dyami Brown on both touchdown drives:

"The coverages dictated where to go with the ball and ton of confidence in him. We've seen him do that all of OTAs, training camp and obviously his opportunity has been limited in season but for him to step up like that today with those two big ones, that was awesome to see but at the same time I'm not surprised. If there's anyone on this team, he's been doing that and hats off to him for stepping up."

On Brown playing more in the rotation

"Obviously we'll see what happens, I thought he did a fantastic job on those couple of plays today. We feel we got some depth there that always serves us well. Hopefully he can but at the same time we're excited to get Jahan [Dotson] back and we can see them both in."

On relying on adversity on the slow start to the season: