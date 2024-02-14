 Skip to main content
Commanders name Lance Newmark assistant general manager

Feb 14, 2024 at 02:04 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Lance Newmark as the team's assistant general manager. Newmark will report directly to General Manager Adam Peters.  

Newmark joins the Commanders with 28 years of NFL experience, including 26 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He most recently held the role of senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations. He also assisted with the weekly management of the Lions roster and assisted Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes with the implementation of Holmes' scouting vision throughout the entire personnel department.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lance Newmark to the Washington Commanders," said Peters. "Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career. He is a highly respected talent evaluator and a great leader who will fit perfectly into what we're building here in Washington. I want to thank Brad Holmes and the Lions organization for being first class in working with us on the process of bringing Lance to the DMV. Lance is a phenomenal person, and he will immediately elevate our overall personnel function here at the Commanders. It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Lance and his family to Washington."

Newmark previously oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Lions Football Information and Football Technology departments and served as the liaison between these departments and the Lions Player Personnel function. He played influential roles in both the Lions NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency period processes.

"I could not be more excited about joining the Washington Commanders organization," said Newmark. "I have tremendous respect for Adam, and believe strongly in him, and in his vision for this franchise. I cannot wait to join Adam, Coach Quinn, and the rest of the organization this week in the DMV. It was very clear in this process that Josh Harris is extremely committed to running a first class organization and building a championship caliber football team, which made this opportunity very special. His passion for returning this franchise to greatness is clear. I will always be thankful for my time in Detroit and cannot say enough good things about the Lions organization. I sincerely appreciate them allowing me to pursue this exciting opportunity in Washington." 

Prior to being named the senior director of player personnel in 2022, Newmark served as the director of player personnel for five seasons (2016-21). He also held the roles of director of college scouting (2015-16), assistant director of college scouting (2008-14), national scout (2005-07) and area scout (1999-2004). His first season in Detroit was in 1998 where he assisted the player personnel department with various scouting assignments during the season and in preparation for the 1999 NFL Draft.

Newmark got his start in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers where he spent two seasons as a staff assistant. In San Diego, Newmark worked under legendary General Manager Bobby Beathard who is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Washington Ring of Fame.   

A La Mesa, Calif. native, Newmark played wide receiver for two years at San Diego Mesa College, before transferring to the University of San Diego for one year. He holds a degree in social sciences.  

Newmark is married to his wife, Jennifer, and they have three daughters.

