Commanders open BigBear.ai Training Center for youth football clinics

Throughout the month of June, the Commanders' training facility experienced some weekend football action as the organization welcomed local youth coaches and teams for developmental clinics in Ashburn, Virginia.

"This is a very, very special moment for all of us to be here because this is the first time new ownership has opened its doors to the coaches around the DMV," Commanders broadcast crew member Bryan Colbert Jr. said to open the session on June 13. "You guys will get a chance to learn from NFL head coaches that do it at the highest level, but let's not forget: at high school, y'all are the foundation."

From the location where the clinics took place to the speakers brought in to the activities planned, the events provided an educational and inspiring environment for participants as they gear up for the 2026 high school football preseason.

Michael Nesmith has been the head coach at Paint Branch High School for 20 seasons. It perhaps would be easy to get complacent in his role, but Nesmith learned from his mentors, including his father, that "we're lifelong learners."

"With the game of football, you're just never going to have it all mastered, so you're just trying to get as close as possible," he said. "I try to continue my learning and never feel like I have all the answers because no one does."