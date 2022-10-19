Commanders vs. Packers preview | Battling another NFC North foe

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Green Bay Packers. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
- Daryl Johnston (analyst)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will host the Green Bay Packers at FedExField in Week 7. It is the first time Washington will host the Packers since Sept. 23, 2018.
- Washington is 13-15 against Green Bay dating back to 1941 and is 8-4 against the Packers at home. They have defeated Green Bay three-consecutive times at home dating back to 2010.
- Washington is 5-7 against Green Bay in the month of October.
- The Commanders are looking to win their first game against the Packers since defeating them in Week 3 of the 2018 season. The team is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since winning four consecutive games from Nov. 14-Dec. 5 last season.
- Washington is looking for back-to-back wins over an NFC North opponent for the first time since 2016.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Green Bay:
- Head coach Matt LaFleur (3rd in Green Bay)
- Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Joe Barry (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (214)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (367)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (60)
- Sacks -- DTs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen (3.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest and DT Jonathan Allen (1)
Green Bay:
- Passing Yards -- QB Aaron Rodgers (1,403)
- Passing TDs -- QB Aaron Rodgers (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Aaron Jones (409)
- Rushing TDs -- RBs Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and WR Christian Watson (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Allen Lazard (285)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Allen Lazard (4)
- Tackles -- LB De'Vondre Campbell (49)
- Sacks -- LB Rashan Gary (6)
- Interceptions -- CB Jaire Alexander (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 24th (320.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 29th (17.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 18th (224.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (23)
- Rushing offense -- 24th (95.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 26th (35.4%)
- Total defense -- 19th (353.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 18th (22.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 15th (221.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-4th (19)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (131.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 3rd (31.7%)
- Time of possession -- 8th (31:01)
- Turnover differential -- 31st (-5)
Green Bay:
- Total offense --15th (348.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (17.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 17th (225.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-21st (15)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (122.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 19th (38.4%)
- Total defense -- 5th (299.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 15th (20.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 1st (164.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-13th (14)
- Rushing defense -- 27th (135.2 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 1st (26.6%)
- Time of possession -- 7th (31:05)
- Turnover differential -- 27th (-4)