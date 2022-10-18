Notes & Quotes | Rivera breaks down decision to start Taylor Heinicke

-- There is one thing that has been clear about the roster since Heinicke was named the starter in 2021: the players believe in and rally around him. Some of that comes from the "never die, never quit" mentality that he has shown over the past year. Heinicke's teammates know that he is going to step up and do whatever necessary to help them win.

"It's kind of that underdog story," Rivera said. "It's a little bit of that too as well. So, it's kind of exciting and we'll see how it goes."

-- One more bit of roster news: the Commanders signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad. Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick, has two starts in his career and most recently played for the New York Giants. It would take a lot of injuries at quarterback for Washington to be forced to play Fromm, but they do feel comfortable with his knowledge.