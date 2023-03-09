Commanders partner with ADANE to encourage eating healthy breakfasts

The Washington Commanders have partnered with the American Dairy Association of the Northeast (ADANE) to remind kids about the importance of starting their days off the right way.
In honor of National School Breakfast Week and National Nutrition Month, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and a list of Washington alums like Tim Hightower and Santana Moss will be sending messages to kids in the DMV about taking advantages of school breakfasts.
Breakfast, McLaurin said, is the most important meal of the day, and the Pro Bowl receiver makes sure he eats a nutritious meal every morning to fuel his body. As a kid, his go-to was a "big bowl of cereal and a cup of fruits," but as he got older, his tastes changed to eggs and a tall glass of milk to get all the nutrients and protein his body needs to start his day.
"I have always loved being active and know it's important to eat and drink the right foods to keep me fueled during practices," McLaurin said.
Hightower is a fan of cereal and milk as well, but he also adds a banana to his meal to get some extra nutrients. Former linebacker Ken Harvey, who was voted to four Pro Bowls in his 11-year career, emphasized how important a glass of milk is to have a healthy breakfast.
"No matter what I eat for breakfast, I make sure to drink a glass of milk to keep my bones strong and healthy and pair it with a book," Harvey said.
Fuel Up to Play 60, which was co-launched by the NFL and the National Dairy Council, is focused on fueling minds and bodies as well as caring for the planet. The program provides students with tools to lead healthier and happier lives as well as opportunities to be heard and inspire change.
The program also emphasizes healthy eating habits by teaching students about nutritious foods, such as fruits and vegetables, that will help them live better lives and have the energy to be their best every day.
Giving back to the community is just as important to the program. Fuel Up to Play 60 provides students with essential knowledge on where food comes from and how it is made with care for the planet.
ADANE is a staunch believer in helping school districts boost participation in school meals. They emphasize the importance of consuming dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, that help students get essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, potassium and magnesium. These nutrients have proven to be essential to health and growth in children.
Through their partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60, ADANE is able to help students in nearly 73,000 schools across the country.
Check out the ADANE and Fuel Up to Play 60 websites for more information on how you can help their causes to increase awareness of the health benefits that dairy can provide to kids.