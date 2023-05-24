Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park

A shared vision around these health and safety pillars in football sits at the core of the relationship between OrthoVirginia and the Commanders. The flag clinic captured and furthered so much of what is most important to both of these organizations.

"This is part of what we envisioned in our partnership with OrthoVirginia when they stepped up to entitle this place and become a marquee partner for us," Commanders President Jason Wright said in his opening remarks on Saturday. "It has always been about shaping the future of health and safety in football. That was part of our strategy that…together, we could make the game safer, more viable and longer lasting."

These values could immediately be seen on display once the clinic got underway as OrthoVirginia staff led the kids in a proper warm up. As the athletes moved from station to station, these staff members led athletes through injury prevention exercises, including a foam rolling session.