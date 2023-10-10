News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves on IR among multiple roster moves

Oct 10, 2023 at 08:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-08-13 at 9.04.00 AM

The Washington Commanders have officially placed safety Jeremy Reaves and Darrick Forrest on Injured Reserve among multiple roster moves.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have signed safety Terrell Burgess and linebacker De'Jon Harris from the practice squad to their active roster. They have also made some adjustments to their practice squad by signing safeties Josh Kalu and Sean Chandler as well as defensive end Joshua Pryor.

The Commanders have also released safety Keidron Smith from the practice squad.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced during his Monday press conference that both Forrest (shoulder) and Reaves (knee) would be placed on IR at some point this week. The hope is that both will be back at some point this season, as they have become integral parts of the defense and special teams, but that decision will be made pending further examination by the team.

In the meantime, both players will be out for at least the next four game. Percy Butler and 2023 second-round pick Quan Martin are expected to fill their roles.

"We drafted Percy for a reason," Rivera said. "We got Quan for a reason, and this is why. So now it's the next man up mentality and we just gotta go forward and get ready."

Harris has been with the Commanders since the 2021 season after spending one year with the Green Bay Packers in 2020. An undrafted free agent out of Arkansas, Harris has appeared in 12 games, 10 of which were with the Commanders, and recorded four tackles with one sack.

Burgess joined the Commanders during the 2023 offseason and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. He has played in 31 games with three starts and recorded 29 tackles.

Both Kalu and Pryor played for the Commanders during training camp, although neither made the final roster cuts. All of Kalu's playing time in the last four seasons came with the Tennessee Titans, where played in 44 games with five starts, grabbing one interception, forcing one fumble and amassing 68 tackles.

Pryor, an undrafted rookie out of Bowie State, recorded 245 tackles (131 solo), 77 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries and 3 blocked kicks during his time with the HBCU program.

Chandler, an undrafted free from Temple in 2018, has played for the Giants and Carolina Panthers. He has appeared in 64 contests with seven starts and has 93 tackles, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a sack.

