Commanders place David Bada on IR, sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders have placed defensive tackle David Bada on the Reserve/Injured list after tearing his tricep and signed defensive tackle Curtis Brooks in a corresponding move.
Brooks is a former 2022 sixth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts and played college football for Cincinnati. He was waived by the Colts last August and re-signed with the team as a practice squad player. Brooks also spent time with the Tennessee Titans but was waived prior to the start of training camp.
Brooks played five seasons for Cincinnati and recorded 162 tackles with 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2021 for leading the program with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.