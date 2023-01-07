Commanders place Jamin Davis on IR, activate Armani Rogers and downgrade Kam Curl to OUT

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- LB Jamin Davis
The Washington Commanders activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List:
- TE Armani Rogers
The Washington Commanders elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- CB Troy Apke
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
The Washington Commanders have removed LB Nathan Gerry (illness) from the game status report and have downgraded S Kam Curl (ankle) to out.