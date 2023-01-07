News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Jamin Davis on IR, activate Armani Rogers and downgrade Kam Curl to OUT

Jan 07, 2023 at 02:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

RosterUpdate_1920x1080

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • LB Jamin Davis

The Washington Commanders activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List:

  • TE Armani Rogers

The Washington Commanders elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • CB Troy Apke
  • RB Reggie Bonnafon

The Washington Commanders have removed LB Nathan Gerry (illness) from the game status report and have downgraded S Kam Curl (ankle) to out.

Related Content

news

'Love conquers all': Bill and Stephanie Johnson share joys, struggles of being a Commanders-Cowboys couple

Bill and Stephanie Johnson make an unlikely pair. She is a diehard Cowboys fan. He is a diehard Commanders fan. And though they love the team the other one hates, this element of their relationship has actually strengthened their bond.

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the Cowboys in Week 18

The Washington Commanders are set to finish up the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to victory, presented by KIA.

news

Commanders place Saahdiq Charles, Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Practice report | several key players ruled out for Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Commanders will get a closer look at their future as five starters will be inactive for Sunday.

news

Chris Paul excited for making potential season debut in Week 18

Paul has made steady progress throughout his rookie season and is expected to active on game day for the first time this weekend.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio have optimism for the future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

news

Sam Howell ready to compete after development 'has come a long way'

After spending his rookie season as a reserve option, Howell has grown enough to take his evaluation to the next level.

news

Commanders place Antonio Gibson on IR, sign Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reactions from Sam Howell being named Washington's starter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

news

Commanders offer their support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Washington and the rest of the NFL has offered an outpouring of support for Hamlin since going into cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 18 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have announced their injury reports for the Week 18 matchup.

Advertising