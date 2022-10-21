Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

The Washington Commanders have placed rookie cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields on Injured Reserve and signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to the active roster to take his place. The Commanders have also signed defensive back Troy Apke to the practice squad.

Castro-Fields was signed by the Commanders following the team's final roster cuts and has been a depth piece in the secondary. He has appeared in two games -- Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 6 against the Chicago Bears -- and played in a total of 19 snaps, most of which have come on special teams.

Hudson was released as part of the Commanders' final roster cuts and was signed to the practice squad later that week. A fifth-round pick by Washington 2020, Hudson has played in 30 games with three starts. He has 24 tackles in his career with two quarterback hits.