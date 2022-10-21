News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

Oct 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

hudson-paycor

The Washington Commanders have placed rookie cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields on Injured Reserve and signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to the active roster to take his place. The Commanders have also signed defensive back Troy Apke to the practice squad.

Castro-Fields was signed by the Commanders following the team's final roster cuts and has been a depth piece in the secondary. He has appeared in two games -- Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 6 against the Chicago Bears -- and played in a total of 19 snaps, most of which have come on special teams.

Hudson was released as part of the Commanders' final roster cuts and was signed to the practice squad later that week. A fifth-round pick by Washington 2020, Hudson has played in 30 games with three starts. He has 24 tackles in his career with two quarterback hits.

Apke has been with Washington in some capacity since 2018 and was released during training camp. He was brought back on the practice squad later in August but was released again on Oct. 5. Apke has played in 50 games with nine starts. He has recorded 68 tackles over the course of his five-year career to go with four pass breakups. He also recorded an interception in 2019.

Related Content

news

Practice report | Jahan Dotson questionable, Logan Thomas out vs. Packers

Dotson has been inactive for the past two weeks, but the team will monitor him on Saturday to determine his status.

news

Wake Up Washington | Defensive line looks to continue resurgence against Aaron Rodgers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

news

Practice report | Notes & Quotes from Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio's press conferences

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and offensive coordinator Scott Turner addressed the media following Thursday's practice. Here are some of the notes and quotes from their press conferences.

news

'The kid is a gamer': Heinicke's teammates have complete faith in him

Heinicke has earned his teammates' trust because of his grit and will to win.

news

Wake Up Washington | Discipline making the difference for Commanders defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022.

news

Practice report | Heinicke more comfortable, confident in his skill set

After starting 15 games in 2021 and working to fine tune his mechanics in the offseason, Heinicke feels he is "head and shoulders above" where he was last season.

news

Washington Commanders announce 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming weekend festivities

The weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 20 and culminate with the team's 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, October 23 versus the Green Bay Packers, which will be highlighted by a series of events honoring the Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history.

news

Commanders-Packers Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers have announced their injury reports for the Week 7 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Packers preview | Battling another NFC North foe

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Green Bay Packers. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell thankful for opportunity to be backup QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

news

Commanders sign Alex Armah to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

Advertising