Commanders place WR Dax Milne on IR, sign William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders have placed wide receiver Dax Milne on Injured Reserve and signed defensive end William Bradley-King in a corresponding move.
Milne, a seventh-round pick in 2021, has been dealing with a groin injury since the latter half of the preseason and did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Per league rules, Milne will miss at least the next four games before being designated to return. From that point, the Commanders have 21 days to decide whether to activate him on place him back on IR for the rest of the season.
Bradley-King was initially released by the Commanders as part of their final roster cuts in August. A seventh-round pick by the Commanders in 2021, Bradley-King has spent most of his time on the practice squad but has appeared in four games with seven tackles and a quarterback hit.