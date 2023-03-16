Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed Cornerback Danny Johnson. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Johnson (5-9, 190) has appeared in 53 games with eight starts over five seasons, all with Washington. Last season, Johnson appeared in 11 games, making four starts and recorded 29 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception. From 2018-21, Johnson appeared in 42 games and totaled 30 tackles and four passes defensed.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games as a returner. He had a career-high 26 kick returns for 573 yards (22.0 avg.).

Johnson played collegiately at Southern University where he played in 46 games, becoming the first All-SWAC Southern University player to play in the NFL since Rashaun Allen in 2014. In his final season he recorded his first career rushing, receiving, passing and a punt return for a touchdown, along with two interceptions returned for a touchdown. His junior year (2016-17) he led the nation in total interceptions (7) and interceptions per game (.6).