Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed defensive end Efe Obada. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers.

Last season, Obada played in five games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. In 2022, Obada played in 17 games and registered 24 tackles, four sacks and eight quarterback hits.

In 2021, Obada played for the Buffalo Bills and recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defensed attributing to an AFC East Title. From 2018-20, Obada played for the Carolina Panthers and appeared in 42 games recording 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception and two fumbles recovered.