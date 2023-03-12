Commanders re-sign Khaleke Hudson to one-year extension

Hudson, who played for the University of Michigan, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, has appeared in 41 games with four starts. Primarily a special teams player, Hudson has 34 tackles (16 solo) with three quarterback hits.

Hudson has had few opportunities to have a larger role on defense, but he has played well when called upon. He received his first start in 2020 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he ended the contest with eight tackles and a quarterback hit. He was signed to the team's practice squad after being waived ahead of the 2022 season, but he still played in 13 games and started in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded seven tackles in the victory and appeared in all 67 of the team's snaps.