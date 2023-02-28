Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to one-year contract extensions, continuing the team's efforts to re-sign some of their pending free agents before they hit the open market.

Eifler, who signed with the Commanders in December of 2021, earned a roster spot last August and became a special teams contributor. He appeared in 10 games and recorded four tackles, one of which was for a loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.