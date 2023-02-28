Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to one-year contract extensions, continuing the team's efforts to re-sign some of their pending free agents before they hit the open market.
Eifler, who signed with the Commanders in December of 2021, earned a roster spot last August and became a special teams contributor. He appeared in 10 games and recorded four tackles, one of which was for a loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
Wildgoose joined the Commanders after training camp after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 16 tackles to go with three pass breakups.