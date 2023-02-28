News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

Feb 28, 2023 at 04:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

RosterUpdate_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to one-year contract extensions, continuing the team's efforts to re-sign some of their pending free agents before they hit the open market.

Eifler, who signed with the Commanders in December of 2021, earned a roster spot last August and became a special teams contributor. He appeared in 10 games and recorded four tackles, one of which was for a loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Wildgoose joined the Commanders after training camp after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 16 tackles to go with three pass breakups.

Related Content

news

HBCU Spotlight | Chris Anthony's intelligence makes him stand out among offensive linemen

Anthony's natural instincts and knowledge helped him become a standout for the Bear's offense.

news

Top takeaways from Ron Rivera's Combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here are some of the top takeaways from his press conference.

news

Commanders announce staff changes

The Washington Commanders have announced the followed changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

news

Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

Eric Bieniemy is a fan of Howell, believes young QB 'has some stuff to him'

The Commanders will enter the offseason workout program with Sam Howell as the likely starter, and he has a new offensive coordinator who believes in his skill set.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who USA Today's Nate Davis has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the combine

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

news

Commanders position review | Safety

Over the past few weeks, Commanders.com has been breaking down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the safeties.

news

Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

About a dozen players were in attendance for Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference, and they already seem bought into his vision for the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ready to chop some wood

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

news

Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wrapped up his introductory press conference earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his time addressing the media.

Advertising