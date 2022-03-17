Commanders re-sign multiple players

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed Safety Bobby McCain, Running Back J.D. McKissic, Wide Receiver Cam Sims, Center Tyler Larsen, Cornerback Troy Apke, Offensive Lineman Jon Toth, Linebacker Milo Eifler and Defensive Tackle Daniel Wise. The details of the deals have not been disclosed.

McCain (5-9, 196) has appeared in 104 games with 71 starts over seven NFL seasons. Last season in Washington, McCain appeared in all 17 games and recorded 63 tackles (47 solo) and set career-highs in both passes defensed (nine) and interceptions (four). He also returned an interception for a touchdown, the first of his career.

McKissic (5-10, 195) is entering his seventh NFL season and his third in Washington. He has appeared in 62 games (14 starts) and has 221 carries for 979 yards and four touchdowns. He has also reeled in 193 passes for 1,501 yards and seven scores. Since the start of the 2020 season, McKissic ranks third among running backs with 124 receptions, 986 receiving yards, 47 receiving first downs and 900 yards after catch. In 2020, McKissic became the first Washington running back to record at least 580 receiving yards in a single season since Larry Centers did so in 2000.

Sims (6-5, 220) is entering his fifth season in Washington. He has appeared in 38 games with 14 starts and has tallied 49 receptions with 715 yards and three touchdowns including scores last season against the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

Larsen (6-4, 325) has appeared in 76 games with 21 starts over six NFL seasons. Last season in Washington, Larsen appeared in eight games and made three starts. Washington's offensive line helped produce the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFC including a 121.2 yards per game mark also the sixth best in the NFC.

Apke (6-1, 205) is entering his fifth NFL season and fifth in Washington. He has appeared in 50 games and has made nine starts. A special teams ace, Apke has contributed to helping punter Tress Way pin 22 punts inside the 20 in 2021.

Wise (6-3, 285) appeared in his first NFL action last season. He played in six games with one start and recorded 10 tackles (five solo), one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.