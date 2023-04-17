Commanders re-sign S Jeremy Reaves

Pro Bowl special teamer and First Team All-Pro selection Jeremy Reaves has officially re-signed with the Washington Commanders.

Reaves, who has been with the team since 2018, proved himself as one of the league's best special teams players this season after earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the first time in his career. He finished the season with a career-high 33 tackles, 17 of which came as a special teams player. He finished second in the league in terms of special teams tackles behind only the San Francisco 49ers' George Odum.

Reaves' story has continued to grow since earning a spot on the active roster in September. He was voted to his first Pro Bowl as a primary special teams player in December, and he was voted as a First Team All-Pro in the NFLPA's version of the accolade.

At the time of his Pro Bowl selection, Reaves led the league in special teams tackles and led a punt return coverage unit that ranked No. 4 in the NFL. Reaves' selection marks the first time that Washington has sent a special teamer to the Pro Bowl since Lorenzo Alexander in 2012.

Even though he continues to be recognized for his production, Reaves has stayed humble and genuine throughout the process, which special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor highlighted as one of the best parts about Reaves as a person.

"It just shows his humility," Kaczor said.

It is also why his teammates gravitate towards him so much.