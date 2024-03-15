 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders re-sign S Jeremy Reaves

Mar 15, 2024 at 11:22 AM
MicrosoftTeams-image (17) copy 7

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed safety Jeremy Reaves. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reaves, (5-11, 200) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with Washington in 2018. He has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts and recorded a total of 80 tackles (50 solo), a sack, and four passes defensed.

Last season, he played in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2022, Reaves played in all 17 games with three starts and recorded 17 tackles (10 solo) and a pass defensed. He was tied for third in the NFC in special teams tackles (10). Reaves was voted as the special teams starter of the 2023 Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro, becoming the first player in Washington History to earn First Team All-Pro honors since Brandon Scherff in 2020.

Reaves, 26, played collegiately at South Alabama from 2014-17, where he amassed 301 total tackles (208 solo), 22 passes defensed, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 45 games played.  He earned the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year award during his senior campaign after he recorded 104 total tackles (70 solo), three interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner (6-0, 261) is a 13-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks as a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2012. 
news

Five things to know about Jeremy Chinn

The Washington Commanders made some changes to their defensive backfield in free agency by signing former Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Here are five things to know about the new defensive back.
news

Commanders sign DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler Jr. (6-3, 261) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2015.
news

Commanders sign C Tyler Biadasz

Biadasz (6-3, 316) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round draft pick (146th overall) in 2020. In his career, Biadasz has appeared in 61 games with 53 starts with 6.5 sacks allowed in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in the 2022 season and has been to the playoffs every year since 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington | New faces in town

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 15, 2024.
news

Commanders trade QB Sam Howell for draft picks

Washington receives the Seahawks' picks in the fourth round (No. 78 overall) and fifth round (No. 152). In addition to Howell, the Seahawks will receive Washington's fourth-round pick (No. 102) and sixth-round pick (No. 179).
news

Commanders sign S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn (6-3, 220) is a four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games, making 50 starts and has recorded 209 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
news

Commanders sign LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu (6-3, 235) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his career, Luvu has appeared in 88 games with 39 starts and recorded 318 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.
news

Commanders sign DE Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong (6-4, 255) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (116th overall) in 2018. He has appeared in 93 games, making 14 starts and has recorded 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss.
news

Commanders sign G Nick Allegretti

Allegretti (6-4, 310) played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons (2019-23). He entered the league with the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick (216th overall) in 2019. Allegretti has played in 74 games, making 13 starts and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.
news

Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. 
Advertising