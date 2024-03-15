Commanders re-sign S Jeremy Reaves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed safety Jeremy Reaves. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reaves, (5-11, 200) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with Washington in 2018. He has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts and recorded a total of 80 tackles (50 solo), a sack, and four passes defensed.

Last season, he played in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2022, Reaves played in all 17 games with three starts and recorded 17 tackles (10 solo) and a pass defensed. He was tied for third in the NFC in special teams tackles (10). Reaves was voted as the special teams starter of the 2023 Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro, becoming the first player in Washington History to earn First Team All-Pro honors since Brandon Scherff in 2020.