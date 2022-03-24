News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders re-sign T Cornelius Lucas

Mar 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed tackle Cornelius Lucas. The details of the deals have not been disclosed.

Lucas (6-8, 327) is a nine-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Detroit Lions in 2014 playing 35 games (six starts) through the 2016 season. Lucas would play one year for the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears before signing with Washington on March 27, 2020. From 2020-21, Lucas played 29 games (15 starts) for Washington.

Lucas played collegiately at Kansas State University where he played 50 games (26 starts) becoming a member of the first senior class since 2003 to advance to four straight bowl games. In 2012 Lucas was named First Team All-Big 12 (Coaches) and in 2013 named Second Team All-Big 12 (Associated Press).

Lucas, 30, attended Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, LA.

