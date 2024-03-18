Commanders re-sign WR Jamison Crowder

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crowder (5-9, 177) is a nine-year NFL veteran who entered the league in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played in 117 games with 51 starts and has 431 receptions for 4,826 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 1,055 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown.

Last season, Crowder played in 17 games for Washington and totaled 159 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and 278 punt return yards. In week six, Crowder won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for a 61-yard punt return, the second longest of his career.

In 2022, Crowder played for the Buffalo Bills after spending three seasons (2019-21) with the New York Jets.

Crowder began his career in Washington where he played for four seasons (2015-18) and tallied 221 receptions for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns. His rookie season, he set a franchise record for most receptions (59) by a rookie.

He played collegiately at Duke for four seasons (2011-14) and finished his career with 283 receptions, tied for the most career receptions in ACC history, for 3,641 and 23 touchdowns. He returned 65 punts for 869 yards and four touchdowns. Crowder also served as team captain his senior season.