Commanders receive No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 season is now over for the Washington Commanders, and after a 4-13 season, they now know where they will be drafting in April.

After a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to close out the season, Washington officially received the No. 2 overall pick. After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season. But with them picking so high, the team will have their pick of one of the best prospects in college football.

The exact spots for Washington's remaining picks will be determined at a later date.

Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick for the sixth time in franchise history. The last time they selected that high was in 2020, when they selected Chase Young out of Ohio State. After putting together a rookie season that included 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The other players Washington has selected No. 2 overall includes Riley Smith (1936), Norm Sneed (1961), LaVar Arington (2000) and Robert Griffin III (2012).

Washington will have the chance to address multiple spots on the roster, from quarterback to offensive tackle and much more. The road to finding out who will usher in a new era for the franchise begins in Mobile, Alabama, where coaches and scouts around the league will converge for the Senior Bowl.