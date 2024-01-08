News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders receive No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 07, 2024 at 07:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The 2023 season is now over for the Washington Commanders, and after a 4-13 season, they now know where they will be drafting in April.

After a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to close out the season, Washington officially received the No. 2 overall pick. After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season. But with them picking so high, the team will have their pick of one of the best prospects in college football.

The exact spots for Washington's remaining picks will be determined at a later date.

Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick for the sixth time in franchise history. The last time they selected that high was in 2020, when they selected Chase Young out of Ohio State. After putting together a rookie season that included 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The other players Washington has selected No. 2 overall includes Riley Smith (1936), Norm Sneed (1961), LaVar Arington (2000) and Robert Griffin III (2012).

Washington will have the chance to address multiple spots on the roster, from quarterback to offensive tackle and much more. The road to finding out who will usher in a new era for the franchise begins in Mobile, Alabama, where coaches and scouts around the league will converge for the Senior Bowl.

Washington currently has nine picks in the draft because they traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the deadline in October.

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

The Commanders now have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after ending the season with a 4-13 record.
news

Terry McLaurin gets fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season

After making a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the 2023 season finale, McLaurin surpassed 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. McLaurin is the first receiver in franchise history, which has included the likes of Hall of Famer Art Monk, Santana Moss, Gary Clark and several more, to do so in four consecutive seasons.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Practice notes | Multiple starters ruled out vs. Cowboys

Tariq Castro-Fields, Kendall Fuller and Christian Holmes have all been placed on Injured Reserve. 
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting Dallas in Week 18

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to getting an upset and spoiling the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East, presented by KIA.
news

Wake Up Washington | Final prep for the final game

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
news

Practice notes | Commanders want to help McLaurin get fourth 1,000-yard season

Mclaurin, who was drafted by the team in 2019, has already cemented himself as one of the best wideouts in franchise history -- he needs just seven yards to move past Hugh Taylor for eighth in all-time receiving yards -- but getting another 1,000-yard season would put him in a class of his own.
news

Five players to watch during Washington's 2023 season finale

The Washington Commanders' game against the Dallas Cowboys won't mean much for them as they wrap up a disappointing season. Sure, they could spoil the Cowboys' chances at winning the division, which would at least make the sting of a potential 5-12 record less painful, but one way or the other, their season will end the moment the clock hits zero at FedExField. Here are five players to keep an eye on against the Cowboys. 
news

Practice notes | Howell wants 'to play good football' in season finale

In his first game against the Cowboys, Howell wanted to show how far his development had come during his rookie year. At that point, it was enough to lead the Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Cowboys and create some hype for his future. Now, after an up-and-down year, he's still trying to accomplish the same thing. 
news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 18 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 18 matchup.
news

Sam Howell to start 2023 season finale vs. Cowboys

Howell (3,793 yards) has a chance to be the first Washington quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards since Kirk Cousins in 2017. He is projected to finish the season with 4,030 yards, which would be the fifth best single season performance from a Washington quarterback in franchise history. 
Advertising