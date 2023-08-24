Commanders recognize 'inspiration' of Ben's Chili Bowl at restaurant's 65th birthday celebration 

Wright used the acronym R.A.C.E. to describe the spirit, influence and journey of Ben's over the last 65 years. The business has demonstrated resilience (R) in moving through civil unrest, economic downturns and a pandemic. It always shows up authentically (A) in the food it serves, the music it plays and in being "unapologetically Black." Ben's Chili Bowl's commitment (C) has been to stick with its city when other people abandoned the neighborhood. Finally, Ben's Chili Bowl has been all about excellence (E).

"It's really good food," Wright said with a smile. "There's a reason people started coming here in the first place."

No matter the situation, Ben's Chili Bowl has stood as a constant and a must-go-to place for those who flow through D.C. Washington Legend Doug Williams remembers hearing about Ben's not long after moving to the DMV area in 1986. Then, when he first ate there, and now over 30 years on celebrating its birthday, Williams emphasized that the restaurant is focused, above all, on the community it serves.

"When I first got here as a Redskins and transitioned into a Commander, it was about community, and that's what Ben's has always been about," Williams said at the party on Tuesday. "They [patrons] don't come here just for the food, they come here because they know this is the place to be."

The way the community turned up for Ben's Chili Bowl on Tuesday showed just how much it has appreciated the restaurant's long-standing and intentional presence. As a birthday gift, the Commanders gave the Ali family a signed Doug Williams jersey and a custom-made helmet by artist Cierra Lynn that incorporated design elements such as Ben's menu items, musical notes (to represent Go-go music), the Commanders logo and the D.C. flag.

From the food to the business, Ben's Chili Bowl has set a standard that all those who call the DMV home can look to and learn from.