Commanders release 20 players, place four on IR

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders released the following players:
- T Alex Akingbulu
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- TE/FB Alex Armah
- DE William Bradley-King
- G Mason Brooks
- S Terrell Burgess
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB Derrick Gore
- LB De'Jon Harris
- T Jaryd Jones-Smith
- C Tyler Larsen
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- DT Benning Potoa'e
- S Kendall Smith
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- CB Jace Whittaker
- CB Nick Whiteside II
- CB Rachad Wildgoose
The Washington Commanders placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- TE Brandon Dillon
- WR Kyric McGowan
- TE Kaden Smith
- RB Jonathan Williams