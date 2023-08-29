News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release 20 players, place four on IR

Aug 29, 2023 at 03:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-08-13 at 9.04.00 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders released the following players:

  • T Alex Akingbulu
  • WR Kazmeir Allen
  • DT Abdullah Anderson
  • TE/FB Alex Armah
  • DE William Bradley-King
  • G Mason Brooks
  • S Terrell Burgess
  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • QB Jake Fromm
  • RB Derrick Gore
  • LB De'Jon Harris
  • T Jaryd Jones-Smith
  • C Tyler Larsen
  • G Nolan Laufenberg
  • DT Benning Potoa'e
  • S Kendall Smith
  • WR Brycen Tremayne
  • CB Jace Whittaker
  • CB Nick Whiteside II
  • CB Rachad Wildgoose

The Washington Commanders placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • TE Brandon Dillon
  • WR Kyric McGowan
  • TE Kaden Smith
  • RB Jonathan Williams

Related Content

news

Commanders release initial 2023 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. Here's a positional breakdown of who made the cut. 
news

The Players' Post | Brian Robinson

Commanders running back Brian Robinson goes through his recovery process from sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and what it meant to have his family, teammates and friends supporting him.
news

Commanders place Braeden Daniels on IR, release 12 players

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.
news

Three Commanders earn spot on ESPN's top 100 players list

Veteran wideout Terry McLaurin is the Commanders' top-rated player, coming in at No. 36, and received the third-highest rank among NFC East receivers (A.J. Brown, 19, and CeeDee Lamb, 33, were ranked higher). He is followed by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at No. 64 and Daron Payne at No.70, neither of whom were ranked on ESPN's list in 2022. 
news

Washington Commanders announce game themes for 2023 season

Today the Washington Commanders announced 2023 season game themes and activations.
news

Wake Up Washington | Preparing for final roster cuts

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's preseason win against the Bengals

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the preseason with a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-0. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Game update | Commanders announce players not playing in preseason game vs. Bengals

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not be playing in the team's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Commanders vs. Bengals | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 26 with kickoff scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Three position groups to watch during Washington's final preseason game

The Washington Commanders are nearing the end of the preseason and drawing closer to making final decisions on who will make the initial 53-man roster. Here are three position groups to keep an eye on this weekend. 
news

For Commanders' equipment staff, gearing up for a successful season goes beyond uniform fits and cleat sizes  

And over these grueling summer weeks, the equipment staff, led by Justin Brooks and Drew Curls, pushes to find rhythm amidst the busyness and improve every day to help the Commanders be their best.  
Advertising