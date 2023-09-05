Commanders release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders released an updated unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2023 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Commanders will open the season at home for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Ron Rivera, and the contest against the NFC West opponent is scheduled for 1 p.m.
There are few, if any real surprises in the updated version of the unofficial depth chart. Saahdiq Charles has taken the starting left guard spot, while rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is in the starting lineup at cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller.
Dax Milne is listed as the team's starting punt returner with Antonio Gibson as the starting kickoff returner.
Here is a look at the Commanders' unofficial depth chart with names in order of their appearance on the list.
|Offense
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Dyami Brown
|LT
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Cornelius Lucas
|LG
|Saahdiq Charles
|Chris Paul
|C
|NIck Gates
|Ricky Stromberg
|Tyler Larsen
|RG
|Sam Cosmi
|Chris Paul
|RT
|Andrew Wylie
|Trent Scott
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|John Bates
|Cole Turner
|Curtis Hodges
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Byron Pringle
|Mitchell Tinsely
|QB
|Sam Howell
|Jacoby Brissett
|RB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Antonio Gibson
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Defense
|First
|Second
|Third
|DE
|Montez Sweat
|Casey Toohill
|Andre Jones Jr.
|DT
|Daron Payne
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Jonathan Allen
|Abdullah Anderson
|DE
|Chase Young
|James Smith-Williams
|K.J. Henry
|OLB
|Jamin Davis
|Khaleke Hudson
|MLB
|Cody Barton
|David Mayo
|CB
|Kendall Fuller
|Jartavius Martin
|CB
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|Danny Johnson
|SS
|Kam Curl
|Jeremy Reaves
|FS
|Darrick Forrest
|Percy Butler
|Special Teams
|First
|Second
|Third
|P
|Tress Way
|K
|Joey Slye
|H
|Tress Way
|LS
|Camaron Cheeseman
|KR
|Antonio Gibson
|Byron Pringle
|Dax Milne
|PR
|Dax Milne
|Jahan Dotson