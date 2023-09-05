News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Sep 05, 2023 at 01:52 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders released an updated unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2023 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders will open the season at home for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Ron Rivera, and the contest against the NFC West opponent is scheduled for 1 p.m.

There are few, if any real surprises in the updated version of the unofficial depth chart. Saahdiq Charles has taken the starting left guard spot, while rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is in the starting lineup at cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller.

Dax Milne is listed as the team's starting punt returner with Antonio Gibson as the starting kickoff returner.

Here is a look at the Commanders' unofficial depth chart with names in order of their appearance on the list.

Table inside Article
Offense First Second Third Fourth
WR Terry McLaurin Dyami Brown
LT Charles Leno Jr. Cornelius Lucas
LG Saahdiq Charles Chris Paul
C NIck Gates Ricky Stromberg Tyler Larsen
RG Sam Cosmi Chris Paul
RT Andrew Wylie Trent Scott
TE Logan Thomas John Bates Cole Turner Curtis Hodges
WR Curtis Samuel Dax Milne
WR Jahan Dotson Byron Pringle Mitchell Tinsely
QB Sam Howell Jacoby Brissett
RB Brian Robinson Jr. Antonio Gibson Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Table inside Article
Defense First Second Third
DE Montez Sweat Casey Toohill Andre Jones Jr.
DT Daron Payne John Ridgeway
DT Jonathan Allen Abdullah Anderson
DE Chase Young James Smith-Williams K.J. Henry
OLB Jamin Davis Khaleke Hudson
MLB Cody Barton David Mayo
CB Kendall Fuller Jartavius Martin
CB Benjamin St-Juste Christian Holmes
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Danny Johnson
SS Kam Curl Jeremy Reaves
FS Darrick Forrest Percy Butler
Table inside Article
Special Teams First Second Third
P Tress Way
K Joey Slye
H Tress Way
LS Camaron Cheeseman
KR Antonio Gibson Byron Pringle Dax Milne
PR Dax Milne Jahan Dotson

