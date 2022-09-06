Commanders release Week 1 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders released an updated unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders will open the season at home for the third consecutive season under head coach Ron Rivera, and the contest against the AFC South opponent is scheduled for 1 p.m.

There are few, if any real surprises in the updated version of the unofficial depth chart. The only noticeable change is that with Chase Young being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, James Smith-Williams has taken his place as the starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat.

Trai Turner, who missed most of training camp with injury, is listed as the starting right guard. Dax Milne is listed as the team's starting punt and kickoff returner with Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson as his backups.