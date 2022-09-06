News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release Week 1 unofficial depth chart

Sep 06, 2022 at 02:11 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

07282022 Training Camp EF144
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders released an updated unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Commanders will open the season at home for the third consecutive season under head coach Ron Rivera, and the contest against the AFC South opponent is scheduled for 1 p.m.

There are few, if any real surprises in the updated version of the unofficial depth chart. The only noticeable change is that with Chase Young being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, James Smith-Williams has taken his place as the starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat.

Trai Turner, who missed most of training camp with injury, is listed as the starting right guard. Dax Milne is listed as the team's starting punt and kickoff returner with Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson as his backups.

Here is a look at the Commanders' unofficial depth chart with names in order of their appearance on the list.

Table inside Article
OffenseFirstSecondThirdFourth
WRTerry McLaurinDyami Brown
LTCharles Leno Jr.Cornelius Lucas
LGAndrew NorwellChris Paul
CChase Roullier
RGTrai TurnerWes Schweitzer
RTSam CosmiSaahdiq Charles
TELogan ThomasJohn BatesCole TurnerArmani Rogers
WRCurtis SamuelDax Milne
WRJahan DotsonCam Sims
QBCarson WentzTaylor HeinickeSam Howell
RBAntonio GibsonJ.D. McKissicJonathan Williams
Table inside Article
DefenseFirstSecondThird
DEMontez SweatCasey Toohill
DTDaron PaynePhidarian MathisDaniel Wise
DTJonathan AllenEfe Obada
DEJames Smith-WilliamsShaka Toney
OLBJamin DavisJon BosticMilo Eifler
MLBCole HolcombDavid Mayo
CBKendall FullerRachad Wildgoose
CBWilliam Jackson IIIChristian Holmes
CBBenjamin St-JusteTariq Castro-Fields
SSKam CurlDarrick Forrest
FSBobby McCainPercy ButlerJeremy Reaves
Table inside Article
Special TeamsFirstSecond
PTress Way
KJoey Slye
HTress Way
LSCamaron Cheeseman
KRDax MilneAntonio Gibson
PRDax MilneJahan Dotson

