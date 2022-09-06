Commanders release Week 1 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders released an updated unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Commanders will open the season at home for the third consecutive season under head coach Ron Rivera, and the contest against the AFC South opponent is scheduled for 1 p.m.
There are few, if any real surprises in the updated version of the unofficial depth chart. The only noticeable change is that with Chase Young being on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, James Smith-Williams has taken his place as the starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat.
Trai Turner, who missed most of training camp with injury, is listed as the starting right guard. Dax Milne is listed as the team's starting punt and kickoff returner with Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson as his backups.
Here is a look at the Commanders' unofficial depth chart with names in order of their appearance on the list.
|Offense
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Dyami Brown
|LT
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Cornelius Lucas
|LG
|Andrew Norwell
|Chris Paul
|C
|Chase Roullier
|RG
|Trai Turner
|Wes Schweitzer
|RT
|Sam Cosmi
|Saahdiq Charles
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|John Bates
|Cole Turner
|Armani Rogers
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Cam Sims
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Taylor Heinicke
|Sam Howell
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|J.D. McKissic
|Jonathan Williams
|Defense
|First
|Second
|Third
|DE
|Montez Sweat
|Casey Toohill
|DT
|Daron Payne
|Phidarian Mathis
|Daniel Wise
|DT
|Jonathan Allen
|Efe Obada
|DE
|James Smith-Williams
|Shaka Toney
|OLB
|Jamin Davis
|Jon Bostic
|Milo Eifler
|MLB
|Cole Holcomb
|David Mayo
|CB
|Kendall Fuller
|Rachad Wildgoose
|CB
|William Jackson III
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|SS
|Kam Curl
|Darrick Forrest
|FS
|Bobby McCain
|Percy Butler
|Jeremy Reaves
|Special Teams
|First
|Second
|P
|Tress Way
|K
|Joey Slye
|H
|Tress Way
|LS
|Camaron Cheeseman
|KR
|Dax Milne
|Antonio Gibson
|PR
|Dax Milne
|Jahan Dotson