News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders relieve Scott Turner of his duties as offensive coordinator

Jan 10, 2023 at 04:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 6.52.31 AM

The Washington Commanders have relieved Scott Turner of his duties as offensive coordinator following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Washington's offense finished 20th in total offense, averaging 330.3 yards per game with 126.1 yards on the ground (12th) and 204.2 yards through the air (21st).

Turner was hired by Washington when Ron Rivera became the franchise's head coach in 2020. He was the Panthers' quarterbacks coach for two seasons before getting his first opportunity to be an offensive coordinator at the professional level. Washington finished 29th in 2020 and 21st in 2021 in terms of total offense.

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position," Rivera said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew will begin work towards finding an offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Four takeaways from Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew's joint press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke to the media following the team's 8-8-1 finish to the 2022 season. Here are some of the top takeaways from their joint press conference.

news

Washington's 2023 first-round pick has been finalized

The Washington Commanders will own the 16th overall pick after finishing 8-8-1.

news

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at the Commanders' top defensive players from Week 18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

news

Commanders sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Commanders reflect on 2022 season during locker room clean out

Washington's players are focused on recovery before preparing for the offseason. Here are some of the best quotes from players on the season and their future plans.

news

Game balls | four standouts from Washington's win over Dallas

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 season with some spark and positivity, beating the Dallas Cowboys, 26-6, at FedExField. Quarterback Sam Howell, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Khaleke Hudson all had strong performances that helped power Washington to the win over their division rivals.

news

Commanders 2023 homes and away opponents set

The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC West and AFC East, including home matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. Washington will play the 49ers for the fourth time since 2019 and the first time at home since the 2019 season.

news

Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap on the 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

news

Five takeaways from Washington's upset win the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have ended their 2022 season on a high note with a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys -- their first since the 2020 season. Here are five takeaways from the season finale.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders wrap up 2022 season with 26-6 win over Cowboys

Sam Howell scored two touchdowns and threw for 169 yards in his first career start.

Advertising