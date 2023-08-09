Commanders' Salute Day delivers connection, dose of fun to members of the military community

As part of the enhancements to training camp, service members in attendance were treated to an updated VIP experience, which included great views from suites and sidelines, a military appreciation shirt and more.

"I'm really enjoying the VIP access and just the resources, the food, the viewing," said Technical Sgt. Jasmin Carson, Air Force who was attending her first Washington Salute event on the day. "Being this up close and personal is awesome and being around so many other military people is also really cool."

Gathering members of the military community for an event like Tuesday's comes with just as much purpose as it does fun and leisure. Former Staff Sgt. Eric Howard feels passionate about the role military community events like the Salute Day can serve.

"Any type of military members, especially members who have been through combat over the last decade, I think it's important for them to feel like they are a part of something," Howard said. "I went through 3.5 years of therapy to help with that transition … We go from always being with our brothers and sisters in arms to none of that once you come back into the civilian world.