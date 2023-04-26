Rewards points, solo dining and a whole lot of FaceTimes: Commanders scouts offer insight into life on the road 

Part of adapting to the work routine is getting used to the pendulum swings of socialization. Solo dinners in a restaurant, for example, do not often make them uneasy or insecure.

"I think, if anything, you become pretty good at being alone," Picerelli said, "but that's to say almost every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. you're working with, heavily conversing with probably 20 people that you've never met before, so sometimes the quietness is not the worst thing in the world."

As anyone who has had to catch an early flight and jammed themselves into a middle seat knows, travel can also take quite a toll on the body. To combat the wear and tear of so many days on the road, Picerelli and Terry have become experts of self-discipline. Both of them wake up before 6 a.m. to work out most days of the week and try, as best they can, to stick to a routine to keep them functioning at their best.