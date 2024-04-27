Commanders select LB Jordan Magee with 139th pick

The Washington Commanders have selected Temple linebacker Jordan Magee with the 139th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yet another college team captain joins the Burgundy & Gold's ranks. Magee (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) got a lot of good experience while at Temple, rising as a starter in 2021. However, he took his game to a new level in 2022 and 2023. That junior season, he lead the Owls with 86 tackles in 12 games. Then, in his final campaign, he not only led the team with 80 tackles and 14 TFLs but tied the team lead with 3.5 sacks.

"Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He has a good early trigger."

The drafting of the Magee builds on a project that started in March. The linebacker position has had issues for the last few years, particularly in pass protection, and it became a point of focus during free agency. Four linebackers, including Frankie Luvu and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, joined the Commanders as free agents.