Commanders select LB Jordan Magee with 139th pick

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:08 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

The Washington Commanders have selected Temple linebacker Jordan Magee with the 139th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yet another college team captain joins the Burgundy & Gold's ranks. Magee (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) got a lot of good experience while at Temple, rising as a starter in 2021. However, he took his game to a new level in 2022 and 2023. That junior season, he lead the Owls with 86 tackles in 12 games. Then, in his final campaign, he not only led the team with 80 tackles and 14 TFLs but tied the team lead with 3.5 sacks.

"Magee lacks ideal size but plays with good strength and aggression and is able to bounce off bigger bodies to find his way to tackle tries from challenging angles," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He has a good early trigger."

The drafting of the Magee builds on a project that started in March. The linebacker position has had issues for the last few years, particularly in pass protection, and it became a point of focus during free agency. Four linebackers, including Frankie Luvu and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, joined the Commanders as free agents.

Magee will bring youth to a unit that is, like a couple other positions on the Commanders roster, trying to turn the ship around. He'll have the opportunity learn from the best and add important depth.

Related Content

news

Commanders select S Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick 

Hampton (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) spent six seasons with the Huskies and was a major contributor for five. He had to wait until 2022 to be a full-time starter, but he made the most of his opportunities with 151 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2023. 
news

Luke McCaffrey | 'I'm ready to get to work right away'

The Washington Commanders took Rice wide receiver with the 100th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a full transcript of his interview with the media.
news

2024 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Experts speak highly of Washington's savviness, decisions

The Commanders addressed five positions with five picks on Day 2
news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainrisil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

During his senior campaign, the Wolverines cornerback was tied for third in the FBS for 6 INTs as Michigan went on to clinch the national championship
