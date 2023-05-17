News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set date for preseason matchup with Bengals

May 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are one step closer to completely setting their 2023 preseason schedule.

This year, the Commanders will play all AFC North opponents with two of the three matchups being at home. We already knew the date and time one game: the Baltimore Ravens, who the Commanders have played every year in the preseason since 2017, will be returning to FedExField on Aug. 21 for a matchup on ESPN at 8 p.m.

We now have a date for the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it will be Aug. 26 at home with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Bengals are not a common opponent for the Commanders in either the regular season or the preseason. They have only played each other four times in the preseason since 2003, the most recent of which being a 17-13 victory for the Commanders in 2021.

With the matchup coming at the end of the preseason in 2023, it is almost a certainty that neither team's starters will see much, if any playing time. However, it will be the last chance for some players to make the case that they deserve a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 3 will air locally on NBC4 and will include Washington Legend Brian Mitchell as the analyst, Chick Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer, and Washington Legend Logan Paulsen as the sideline analyst.

Brian Mitchell played 10 seasons with Washington and has been a staple in the DC market as a broadcaster for over 30 years. Chick Hernandez is a Silver Spring native, University of Maryland alum, and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist for his work covering the franchise. Logan Paulsen spent six years playing in Washington and will be returning for his second season as the sideline analyst and can be seen regularly as an analyst on Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER.

Click HERE to secure your tickets to the preseason finale and all other home games on the Commanders' 2023 schedule.

