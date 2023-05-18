News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set for joint practices with Ravens before preseason game

May 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-05-18 at 12.44.29 PM

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said back in January that the team would look into the possibility of working with another team during the preseason. Now, we have an answer.

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday). These practices will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and lead up to the teams' second preseason game on Monday, Aug. 21, at FedExField.

This marks the fourth time the Ravens have hosted joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).

"I go back to some of the experiences I had in my previous stint, we actually did it three times and two of those three times we came out and we had really good years," Rivera said after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Joint practices have become more and more popular among NFL teams. Aside from the competition, they also offer coaches more control through situational drills, and with starters playing only a limited numbers of snaps in preseason games, it gives them a chance to get quality reps in a situation where injury is more avoidable.

Back in 2019, when the Carolina Panthers had joint practices with the Buffalo Bills, Rivera called those opportunities "invaluable."

"If you can get two teams that come in focused on working and developing you can help each other out a lot," Rivera said.

Two of the Commanders' preseason games have already been set. After the matchup against the Ravens, Washington will wrap up the preseason at FedExField against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

You can purchase your tickets to both matchups and all the Commanders' home games HERE.

Related Content

news

Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator

Jordan, who is a nine-year NFL veteran as a player from 1993-2002 with the Raiders and Jaguars, is entering his 21st season in the NFL and 11th season as the Commanders' running back coach.

news

Ron Rivera selected as PFWA 2023 Horrigan Award winner

Rivera is the first person to receive the Horrigan Award in franchise history.

news

Eric Bieniemy's coaching style is pushing players to 'get better each and every day'

It hasn't taken long for the rookies to understand that the standards are high with Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders get back to work with offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

news

Commanders set date for preseason matchup with Bengals

The Washington Commanders are one step closer to completely setting their preseason schedule with a date and time for the home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Benjamin St-Juste has All-Pro aspirations for 2023

After spending the last two years honing his skill set, St-Juste foresees a jump in his development.

news

Commanders sign XFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

'I'm so grateful for her': Daron Payne sends heartwarming message to his mother during acceptance speech

After winning the Washington Player the Year Award at the Burgundy & Gold gala last weekend, Daron Payne took the time to tell his mother just how much he cares about her.

news

Chris Rodriguez knows his mother would be proud of him starting his NFL journey

Rodriguez is always looking for ways to highlight the impact his mom had on him. He has a large support system that includes his father, aunts, uncles, cousins and his fiancé, but he credits his mother as "my biggest motivation in life" and someone who pushed him to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping rookie minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 15, 2023.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook | Emmanuel Forbes gets his first pick

The Washington Commanders' rookies, college free agents and tryout players were at the first practice of rookie minicamp. Here are some takeaways from the afternoon

Advertising