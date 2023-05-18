Commanders set for joint practices with Ravens before preseason game

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said back in January that the team would look into the possibility of working with another team during the preseason. Now, we have an answer.

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday). These practices will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and lead up to the teams' second preseason game on Monday, Aug. 21, at FedExField.

This marks the fourth time the Ravens have hosted joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).

"I go back to some of the experiences I had in my previous stint, we actually did it three times and two of those three times we came out and we had really good years," Rivera said after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Joint practices have become more and more popular among NFL teams. Aside from the competition, they also offer coaches more control through situational drills, and with starters playing only a limited numbers of snaps in preseason games, it gives them a chance to get quality reps in a situation where injury is more avoidable.

Back in 2019, when the Carolina Panthers had joint practices with the Buffalo Bills, Rivera called those opportunities "invaluable."

"If you can get two teams that come in focused on working and developing you can help each other out a lot," Rivera said.

Two of the Commanders' preseason games have already been set. After the matchup against the Ravens, Washington will wrap up the preseason at FedExField against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 1 p.m. kickoff.