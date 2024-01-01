News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set to close out 2023 season vs. Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 7

Jan 01, 2024 at 10:02 AM
Screen Shot 2024-01-01 at 9.07.59 AM

The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField to close out the 2023 season on Jan. 7, the NFL officially announced on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

The Commanders (4-12) have been eliminated from playoff contention for two weeks since their 28-20 loss to the Los Angele Rams on Dec. 17. After starting the season 2-0, both victories having dramatic finishes against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, they have won just two games in the past 14 weeks. Their 27-10 Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers pushed them to seven consecutive defeats -- their longest streak since 2013.

Despite the season not unfolding the way they originally intended, the Commanders still have some things to play for. A win over a playoff team with a shot at winning the Super Bowl would create some hope for the future of the franchise. The same thing happened last season, when Sam Howell made his first career start and defeated the Cowboys 26-6 and ruined their NFC East rival's chances at better seeding in the postseason.

The Commanders can player spoiler to the Cowboys postseason aspirations once again. While the No. 1 seed in the conference is out of reach -- the 49ers locked that up with a win at FedExField plus an Arizona Cardinals upset over the Philadelphia Eagles -- the Cowboys could still win the NFC East. They currently have the No. 2 seed with an 11-5 record, but the Eagles, currently the No. 5 seed, are also 11-5 and plays the New York Giants at the same time at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys have the tiebreaker, but they need to win to keep their position and win the division. 

The Cowboys are undefeated at home this season and have not lost at AT&T Stadium since the 2022 season opener. So, locking up the NFC East and ensuring home field advantage until the NFC Championship game would slide the odds of a deep postseason run in their favor.

More than anything, though, Washington's players want to end the season on a good note, and that can still happen.

"We've got one game to finish this season off," said wideout Terry McLaurin, who is just 54 yards away from being the first player in franchise history to have four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. "You want to try to win this game. That's why you come in here. That's why you prepare each and every day. So that's my mentality to give it everything I've got. Try to see if we can get a win."

Purchase tickets to the Commanders' season finale HERE.

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Howell throws two INTs in 27-10 loss to 49ers

The Commanders dropped their seventh consecutive loss -- their longest streak since 2013. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives | Week 17

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Practice notes | Jacoby Brissett questionable, Kendall Fuller out vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders will have their starting running back in the lineup this weekend. Brian Robinson Jr., who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, will be active for the team's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers on New Year's Eve

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Eve. Here are three keys the Burgundy & Gold getting an upset.
news

Wake Up Washington | New quarterback, new opportunities

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Jacoby Brissett wants to 'be myself' in first start of 2023

Brissett knows that you have to make the most of the cards you're dealt in the NFL, and for the last two weeks, he's had some winning hands.
news

Four things to know about the San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Commanders begin their two-game home stretch to close out the 2023 season with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are four things to know about Washington's next opponent.
news

Commanders-49ers Week 17 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 17 matchup.
news

Practice notes | Inside Rivera's decision to let Howell 'take a breath,' learn from Brissett

Despite the stumbles in his development, the Commanders still believe in Howell. Rivera said that what has happened over the last month doesn't change how he looks at the quarterback's future. But after going through the roughest part of his budding career, he does think sitting for at least the team's next matchup can do Howell some good.
news

Commanders vs. 49ers preview | A showdown at FedExField on New Year's Eve

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for Week 17

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
Advertising