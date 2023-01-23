News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set to interview Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator

Jan 23, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Washington Commanders are interviewing Miami Dolphins associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville for their open offensive coordinator position today.

Studesville, who began his NFL coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 1997, has nearly three decades of experience coaching on the offensive side of the ball. He has coached for five teams, including the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos prior to joining the Dolphins in 2017.

Studesville was also the Broncos' interim head coach in 2010.

His experience includes two seasons as the running game coordinator for the Bills and four seasons as the run game coordinator for the Dolphins. He was the co-offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2021 and was promoted to the associate head coach position this season.

Studesville has a history of getting the most out of his running backs and guiding them to successful seasons. During the three seasons he coached for the Giants, Tiki Barber rushed for 3,468 yards and 17 touchdowns on 748 carries. During that span, his rushing average never dipped below 4.4 yards per carry.

In 2002, Barber finished seventh among all running backs with 1,387 yards.

During Studesville's six seasons with Buffalo, the Bills had three players record at least one 1,000-yard season. In addition to scoring 13 touchdowns during his first season of action, Willis McGahee recorded 1,128 yards in 2004 and 1,247 yards in 2005.

Marshawn Lynch also recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2008 with the Bills. In his final season with Buffalo, Fred Jackson was the team's leading rusher with 1,062 yards.

With the Broncos, Studesville helped Knowshon Moreno rush for 3,616 yards and 27 touchdowns during the running backs' five seasons with the team. He also reunited with McGahee, who rushed for 1,199 yards and earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 2011.

In 2015, Studesville helped the Broncos claim Super Bowl 50 with a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. During that season, Ronnie Hillman and C.J. Anderson combined for 1,583 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Studesville has spent the last six seasons with the Dolphins and has worked with several running backs in that span, including Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin.

