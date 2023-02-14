Commanders set to interview Greg Roman for offensive coordinator

The Washington Commanders are set to interview former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for the same position.

Roman has nearly three decades of coaching experience, almost all of which has been at the NFL level. Roman has spent the last six seasons with the Ravens in a variety of roles and was a senior offensive assistant, assistant head coach and tight ends coach before becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

Roman has also coached for the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He has been an offensive coordinator for three different teams and worked as an offensive line assistant and quarterbacks coach. Roman was also the offensive coordinator for Holy Spirit High School in 2008 and the associate head coach at Stanford from 2009-10.

Roman began his coaching career in 1995 with the Panthers, which at the time was an expansion team, as an unpaid strength and conditioning coach. He moved up the ranks to become a quality control coach on offense and defense before being named the team's assistant offensive line coach in 2001.

After Panthers head coach George Seifert was relieved of his duties, Roman became the Texans tight ends coach. Billy Miller had two of his best seasons playing under Roman, including a 613-yard single season performance that was ultimately the best of his nine-year career.

Roman also spent two seasons as the Texans' quarterbacks coach working with veteran David Carr. Like Miller, Roman was able elevate Carr's skill set, helping him finish the 2004 season with a career-high 3,531 yards with 16 touchdowns. Carr's passing yards were 12th in the NFL and fifth in the AFC that year.

After spending two seasons with the Ravens as an assistant offensive line coach, followed by three seasons at the high school and college levels, Roman was back in the NFL with his first offensive coordinator job at the professional level as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff with the 49ers. The team advanced to the conference championship game three times and won the NFC West in 2011.

Part of that came from the success the 49ers had on offense with Roman calling plays. Roman orchestrated a dominant rushing attack that finished top 10 in each of his four seasons with the team. As a result, the 49ers consistently had one of the best scoring offenses in the league with three consecutive top five finishes from 2011-13.

Several of the 49ers' players posted standout numbers under Roman's direction. Frank Gore had three of his best seasons from 2011-13 with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowl selections. In 2013, quarterback Colin Kaepernick threw for a career-high 21 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while leading the 49ers to a 12-4 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

From there, Roman spent two seasons with the Bills, and with help from a trio of running backs that included LeSean McCoy, Karlos Williams and Mike Gillislee, they ended the 2015 season leading the NFL with 152 rushing yards per game.

Roman returned to the Ravens in 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator two seasons later. Since then, the Ravens have had one of the better offenses with four top 10 finishes in rushing yards (they led the league in 2019 and 2020), four top five finishes in rushing touchdowns, and two top 10 finishes in total points. In Roman's first two seasons as offensive coordinator, the Ravens were one of the best third down offenses with a conversion rate of 47.9% in that span.

During Roman's time in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson has been grouped among the dynamic quarterbacks in the league with an MVP selection in 2019 During that season, Jackson put up 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 passing touchdowns while also leading the NFL in QBR (83.0).