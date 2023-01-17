News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set to interview Pat Shurmur for offensive coordinator

Jan 17, 2023 at 09:50 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Shurmur

The Washington Commanders are interviewing Pat Shurmur for their open offensive coordinator position.

Shurmur, who was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2020-21, is the first candidate the Commanders have interviewed for the position. Shurmur has 23 years of NFL coaching experience and first joined the league as a tight ends and offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

Shurmur has had two stints as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns from 2011-12 and New York Giants from 2018-19.

Prior to coaching for the Broncos, Shurmur worked as an offensive coordinator for the Rams (2009-10), Eagles (2013-15) and Vikings (2017). He was also the Vikings interim offensive coordinator in 2016.

During his first season leading the offense in Philadelphia, the Eagles were second in yards and scoring, averaging 417.3 yards and 27.6 points per game. The unit was highlighted by a rushing attack that led the NFL with a 160.4-yard average. LeSean McCoy led the league in rushing yards (1,607) and scrimmage yards (2,146). Both totals were the best totals of his 12-year career.

The following season, the Eagles finished with a 10-6 record and were fifth in total yards.

Three seasons later, Shurmur directed a Vikings offense that was 11th total offense and 10th in points. With then-rookie Dalvin Cook only playing in four games due to season-ending injury, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for 1,412 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to coaching with the Rams, Shurmur was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach from 2002-08 and worked with Donovan McNabb as his starting quarterback. McNabb was voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2002-04 and had his season performances as a passer (3,916 yards in 2008 and 3,875 yards in 2004) with Shurmur as his position coach.

Shurmur coached at the college football level for nine seasons, most of which were spent as Michigan State's tight ends coach from 1990-97.

