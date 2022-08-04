Commanders sign CB De'Vante Bausby, waive LB Drew White

The Washington Commanders have waived undrafted free agent linebacker Drew White with an injury designation and signed cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

Bausby, a former undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh State, has been in the NFL since 2015 and played for five teams. He has 60 tackles in his career and eight pass breakups in 26 games with six starts.

Bausby recently spent time with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He also spent time with the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.

Bausby was a two-time All-MIAA selection at Pittsburgh State. He was then signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 but was released in training camp after breaking his collarbone. He then signed with the Chicago Bears, where he played four games in 2016.

After a brief second stint with the Chiefs, Bausby signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he received his first career start and played in six games.

Bausby joined the San Antonio Commanders in January of 2019 but signed with the Denver Broncos one the AAF folded. Bausby played for two teams in 2020 -- the Broncos and Arizona Cardinals -- and had his most successful season with 20 tackles and five pass breakups.