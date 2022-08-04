News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign CB De'Vante Bausby, waive LB Drew White

Aug 04, 2022 at 08:29 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

2560x1440_OPTION_2

The Washington Commanders have waived undrafted free agent linebacker Drew White with an injury designation and signed cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

Bausby, a former undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh State, has been in the NFL since 2015 and played for five teams. He has 60 tackles in his career and eight pass breakups in 26 games with six starts.

Bausby recently spent time with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He also spent time with the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.

Bausby was a two-time All-MIAA selection at Pittsburgh State. He was then signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 but was released in training camp after breaking his collarbone. He then signed with the Chicago Bears, where he played four games in 2016.

After a brief second stint with the Chiefs, Bausby signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he received his first career start and played in six games.

Bausby joined the San Antonio Commanders in January of 2019 but signed with the Denver Broncos one the AAF folded. Bausby played for two teams in 2020 -- the Broncos and Arizona Cardinals -- and had his most successful season with 20 tackles and five pass breakups.

Bausby spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots before being drafted by the Generals in the eighth round of the USFL draft.

Related Content

news

Kendall Fuller: Commanders secondary can be 'as good as we wanna be'

The Commanders' secondary has been talking about how much it has improved in a year, and all that optimism is starting to turn into results.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Curtis Samuel suits up, Cole Turner establishes chemistry with Carson Wentz

Turner is quickly becoming one of Wentz's favorite targets. Here are some of the observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

'I absolutely love it, being out here in the uniform': Military members enjoy Salute Day at The Park

In addition to a practice viewing, active-duty personnel, veterans and military families were treated to meet-and-greets with Washington Legends, President Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera as well as Commanders swag bags, food and a raffle.

news

Wake Up Washington | First day of pads delivers a dose of intensity, fun to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday August 3, 2022.

news

Terry McLaurin provides roadmap for Jahan Dotson's development

Dotson has a lot to learn about the NFL, and McLaurin has been a good source of information.

news

Media roundup | Cole Holcomb proud of Jamin Davis' growth

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their first fully padded practice of training camp, and Ron Rivera, Cole Holcomb and Jahan Dotson all addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Hail Mail | X-factors and sleepers on defense

We're going strong into Week 2 of the Washington Commanders' training camp. Here's what fans want to know this week.

news

Training Camp Notebook | RBs found open lanes in first padded practice

There was an air of excitement surrounding the Commanders' first padded practice of training camp. Here are some observations from Tuesday morning.

news

Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

news

Antonio Gibson looking 'spry' in return to team drills

Gibson was back on the field in a more complete capacity on Monday, and he exhibited much of his old speed and quickness.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Defense shines to start Week 2 of camp

Washington's secondary won the day with several players grabbing picks. Here are some observations from the day.

Advertising