Commanders sign CB Jace Whittaker, release G Keaton Sutherland

The Washington Commanders have added to their cornerback depth by signing Jace Whittaker to their roster.
In a corresponding move, the Commanders have released guard Keaton Sutherland.
Whittaker, an undrafted free agent from Arizona, is entering his fourth NFL season after playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-22. During his time with the Cardinals, Whittaker recorded 31 tackles and three pass breakups.
Whittaker played five seasons at the University of Arizona, Whittaker played 49 games, recording 159 tackles, seven interceptions and 41 pass breakups. During his final season at the college level, Whittaker had a career high 159 tackles with three interceptions.