News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign CB Jace Whittaker, release G Keaton Sutherland

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-05-23 at 2.40.39 PM

The Washington Commanders have added to their cornerback depth by signing Jace Whittaker to their roster.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have released guard Keaton Sutherland.

Whittaker, an undrafted free agent from Arizona, is entering his fourth NFL season after playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-22. During his time with the Cardinals, Whittaker recorded 31 tackles and three pass breakups.

Whittaker played five seasons at the University of Arizona, Whittaker played 49 games, recording 159 tackles, seven interceptions and 41 pass breakups. During his final season at the college level, Whittaker had a career high 159 tackles with three interceptions.

Related Content

news

Training camp notebook, Day 9 | Practice gets chippy to end Week 2

The tensions were high in the final practice of the week, and Rivera hopes the day can be a learning experience for his players.
news

Forbes sheds light on his 'good luck' chains 

There is a lot about Emmanuel Forbes Jr. that shines. His quickness, length, instincts and ball skills are all impressive, but no feature about the rookie cornerback glimmers quite like his chains. Literally.
news

Commanders place David Bada on IR, sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.
news

Curtis Samuel | 'I'm just crazy in love with the game'

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Kendall Fuller | Emmanuel Forbes 'definitely improving each and every day'

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'I think there is most certainly a difference, a different vibe, a different feel'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 3. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 8 | Fuller has seen steady improvement from Forbes

Wednesday's practice was one of the most intense the Washington Commanders experienced up to this point in training camp. So, the players were rewarded with a much lighter, and shorter, practice on Thursday. 
news

McLaurin explains benefits of improving his mental health

In a sit down with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on their podcast, The Pivot, the star wide receiver talked about pivotal moments in his personal life that have led to his change in mentality and an influx of personal growth, which has shined through to his on-field success. 
news

Chris Paul 'grateful' to compete for starting LG spot

Paul is determined to show that he deserves to be in the thick of the conversation to be a starter on the offensive line.
news

Cole Turner | 'Every single day there's something new'

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Jonathan Allen | 'We're out here competing'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen addressed the media after practice on Aug. 2. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Advertising