Commanders sign CB Noah Igbinoghene

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Igbinoghene (5-11, 197) is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 37 games, making five starts and has recorded 24 total tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

In 2023, Igbinoghene saw action in five games with the Dallas Cowboys where he primarily provided depth at the cornerback position and assisted in special teams where he returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for his first career touchdown in Week 1. From 2020-22, he played in a total of 16 games with Miami. He helped the Dolphins make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, finishing with three straight winning seasons for the first time since the 2001–2003 seasons.

Igbinoghene played collegiately at Auburn for three seasons (2017-19) where he played in 40 games with 22 starts and recorded 92 tackles, 19 passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. He additionally totaled 44 kickoff returns for 1,199 yards and two touchdowns.