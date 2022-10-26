News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign DaMarcus Fields to practice squad

Oct 26, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their practice squad by signing cornerback DaMarcus Fields.

Fields was an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech and was originally picked up by the New Orleans Saints in May. He was waived and joined the team's practice squad the following day. He appeared in two games with the Saints and was a special teams contributor with a combined 26 snaps.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Fields was a five-year contributor for Texas Tech with 223 tackles and four interceptions. He was a four-time all-conference selection, finishing as one of the team's top tacklers as a freshman and junior.

As a senior, Fields' 11 pass breakups ranked fourth in the FBS. For his college career, Fields recorded 49 pass breakups to go with four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also had 13.5 tackles for loss in 55 games.

