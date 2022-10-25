Commanders sign Danny Johnson from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have added more depth to their active roster by signing Danny Johnson from the practice squad.

Johnson, a 2018 undrafted free agent out of Southern University, has played in 43 games with four starts, all with the Washington franchise. He has 50 tackles and four pass breakups to go with a forced fumble.

In addition to his abilities in the secondary, Johnson also has experience on special teams as a returner. Most of his snaps came on kickoff return, where he racked up 573 yards, including a long of 46, on 26 returns, averaging 22 yards per attempt in 2020. He was most recently a special teams contributor during the Commanders' Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears.