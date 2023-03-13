News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign Daron Payne to contract extension

Mar 13, 2023 at 04:10 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-13 at 7.11.45 AM

Daron Payne is staying in Washington.

Payne, who tied a franchise record in sacks for a defensive tackle in 2022, has officially signed a multiyear contract extension with the Commanders, keeping the team's interior defensive line intact for years to come.

Payne was the Commanders' first-round pick back in 2018, and since then he has made steady progress while being one of the team's best defensive linemen. Payne has been reliable and consistent over the course of his career with 75 starts in 81 games. He has been inactive for only one game in five seasons.

Payne was one of the first players to get the franchise tag placed on them prior to the start of free agency, but one of the team's priorities this offseason was to retain him. Almost two weeks later, it was reported that the Commanders and Payne had agreed to terms on a new deal.

"We think his presence on the football field was outstanding this season, and he did a lot of good things for us," head coach Ron Rivera said during his and general manager Martin Mayhew’s end of year press conference.

Payne's production has been equally consistent. He has recorded at least 54 tackles in each season, and prior to the 2022 season, he had a combined 14.5 sacks in the previous four seasons. But thanks to being more comfortable in the defensive system, Payne had a breakout season as a pass-rusher with 11.5 sacks, which tied Dave Butz for the most by an interior defensive lineman in franchise history and the third most among all defensive tackles in 2022.

Payne had a career-high 20 quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries and 49 total pressures. He also got a career high five pass deflections, and because of that impact, he was voted to his first Pro Bowl selection.

"I think Daron is hitting his own stride, and he's really elevated his game to a high level and has really been able to help me play better," said fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. "Seeing him dominate week in and week out all year is really making me raise my game to his level."

Payne and Allen contributed to a defensive front that finished 12th with 43 sacks. Rivera called the two "a heck of a tandem."

"I think Daron is playing really good football," Rivera said. "One of the things I talked about, I remember on my first day...was about having that kind of tandem. Guys like that are space eaters, guys like that have an impact on the game. That's what you look for. That's what you want out there."

Related Content

news

Social media reacts to Daron Payne signing his contract extension

The Washington Commanders have signed Daron Payne to a longterm extension, keeping one of the best defensive tackle on the team for years to come. Here is how social media reacted to the new.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free agency approaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 13, 2023.

news

Commanders re-sign Khaleke Hudson to one-year extension

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Sunday.

news

2023 Free agency preview | Safety

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up is the safety position.

news

Four things to know about Bobby Engram

The Washington Commanders have hired Bobby Engram as their new receivers coach. Here are four things to know about one of the team's newest coaches.

news

Commanders sign T Drew Himmelman

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Free agency preview | Running back

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. Next up is the running back position.

news

Bostic set to break ground on $38 million sports academy that will allow young athletes to thrive

The Wellington Sports Academy will feature a multipurpose practice field, gyms, orthopedic/physical therapy centers and more.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders get more draft ammunition

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 10, 2023.

news

Commanders partner with ADANE to encourage eating healthy breakfasts

In honor of National School Breakfast Week and National Nutrition Month, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and a list of Washington alums like Tim Hightower and Santana Moss will be sending messages to kids in the DMV about taking advantages of school breakfasts.

Advertising