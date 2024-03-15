Commanders sign DE Dante Fowler Jr.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fowler Jr. (6-3, 261) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2015. In his career, Fowler Jr. has appeared in 125 games with 40 starts and recorded 240 total tackles, 45.0 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, 13 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Before joining Washington, Fowler had stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020-21) and Dallas Cowboys (2022-23).

Fowler Jr. most recently spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys where he played in all 17 games both seasons and recorded a combined 40 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

From 2020-21, Fowler Jr. appeared in 28 games with 19 starts for the Falcons where he recorded 59 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries. Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Fowler Jr. appeared in 16 games with a career season-high 14 starts with the Rams in 2019. He recorded 58 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Fowler Jr. spent his first three seasons in Jacksonville (2016-18) where he appeared in 39 games and totaled 62 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.