Commanders sign DE Dorance Armstrong

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Armstrong (6-4, 255) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (116th overall) in 2018. He has appeared in 93 games, making 14 starts and has recorded 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss.

Last season, Armstrong ranked sixth among all NFC defensive ends with 7.5 sacks. In 2022, he registered a career-high in sacks (8.5), quarterback hits (15) and tackles for loss (nine).

Armstrong played collegiately at Kansas for three seasons (2015-17) and earned unanimous All-Big 12 first team honors his sophomore season and recorded the most sacks by a player since 2008 (10.0). During his time with the Jayhawks, he played in 36 games and totaled 15.0 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.