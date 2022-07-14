Commanders add pair of USFL CBs to roster

The Washington Commanders have added two new faces to their cornerback room by signing free agents DeJuan Neal and Channing Stribling.

Neal, a graduate of Shepherd University, was most recently drafted by the New Jersey Generals in 2022 USFL Draft. Stribling, a former member of the Michigan Wolverines, has been part of multiple professional leagues and was also a member of the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have released cornerbacks Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor.

Neal was a Shady Side, Maryland, native before committing to Shepherd in 2014. According to The Football Database, Neal recorded 104 tackles and three interceptions in four seasons with the Rams.

After spending time on the practice squad for the Commanders in 2019, Neal joined the XFL with the New York Guardians in 2020 and the Jousters in The Spring League in 2021.

Neal was an 11th-round pick by the Generals in 2022 and recorded 16 tackles on the year.

Stribling spent time on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers before leaving the NFL for the Memphis Express in the AAF, which ceased operations in April of 2019.