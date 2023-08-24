News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign DT Anthony Montalvo

Aug 24, 2023
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have added more depth to their defensive line by signing Anthony Montalvo ahead of their final preseason game.

Montalvo, an undrafted free agent out of UCF, has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks since joining the NFL. He played five seasons for the Knights, recording 127 tackles, including a career-high 42 in 2022, to go with four pass breakups, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

During his career with the Knights, Montalvo made 36 starts in 57 games. In 2022 Montalvo was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given out to the best player in college football to start their career as a walk-on.

