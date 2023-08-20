News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign DT Isaiah Mack, P Michael Palardy; release K Michael Badgley, WR Jalen Sample

Aug 20, 2023 at 09:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-08-13 at 9.04.00 AM

The Washington Commanders have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and punter Michael Palardy to the roster. In a corresponding move, the Commanders have released kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Jalen Sample.

Mack, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has been in the league since 2019 and spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in 25 games with one start, recording 17 tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He was most recently with the New York Jets before being released on Aug. 8.

Mack recorded 222 tackles, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles at UTC. His 41 tackles for loss were third all-time in program history, and his 21 sacks are fourth all-time.

Palardy is an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee and has been in the league since 2014. He has played for the Raiders, Rams, Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins and Patriots. He also punted in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. He has 363 punts in his career covering 16,281 yards, averaging 44.9 yards per punt. He has 23 touchbacks in his career with 123 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Related Content

news

Training camp notebook, Day 19 | Dyami Brown believes there's 'no limit' to what Howell can accomplish

Although the Commanders will technically practice throughout the final week of August, Saturday's practice was the official "end" of camp. For the next seven days, which includes the Commanders' final two preseason games, players will make a final push to either secure a roster spot or improve their position on the depth chart. 
news

'He did the things he needed to do': Inside Rivera's decision to name Howell Commanders' starting QB

The job was always Howell's to lose in Rivera's mind, but there were some things that he wanted to see from the 2022 fifth-round pick before making that decision. Most of that centered around growth, whether it was in the pocket, in the huddle or as a leader.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 18 | Rivera confident in decision to name Howell Commanders' starter

After taking a day off to rest from their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Commanders were back at OrthoVirginia Training Center practicing in front of their own fans. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 18.
news

Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback

Howell, who operated as "QB1" for all of OTAs, minicamp and the last three weeks of training camp, will be the Commanders' starting quarterback.
news

Commanders announce 2023 home jersey schedule

The Commanders will begin the 2023 season wearing their white jerseys against the Arizona Cardinals for Week 1
news

Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

The Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL deepens its ties with the Washington fanbase and celebrates start of season with Commanders Season Kickoff Party.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 17 | DBs stand out in final practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders are finished with their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 17. 
news

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership 

Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
news

Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mitchell Tinsley earns his way into spotlight

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
news

McLaurin's connection with Howell has 'definitely' taken step forward

Howell is the 10th player to throw passes to McLaurin in his career, and their relationship is still growing as Howell tries to earn the role of Washington's Week 1 starter for the 2023 season.
news

Daron Payne | 'It feels like game speed to me'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Advertising