Commanders sign DT Isaiah Mack, P Michael Palardy; release K Michael Badgley, WR Jalen Sample

The Washington Commanders have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and punter Michael Palardy to the roster. In a corresponding move, the Commanders have released kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Jalen Sample.

Mack, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has been in the league since 2019 and spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in 25 games with one start, recording 17 tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He was most recently with the New York Jets before being released on Aug. 8.

Mack recorded 222 tackles, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles at UTC. His 41 tackles for loss were third all-time in program history, and his 21 sacks are fourth all-time.