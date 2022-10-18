Commanders sign Jake Fromm to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have signed quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.

Fromm, a former signal caller for the University of Georgia, was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in three games with two starts.

Fromm's college career included several notable moments, such as leading the Bulldogs to a national championship berth during the 2017 season and three straight appearances in the SEC Championship with a win over Auburn as a freshman. For his college career, Fromm completed 63.2% of his passes for 7,236 yards and 78 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions.