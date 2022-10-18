News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign Jake Fromm to practice squad

Oct 18, 2022 at 09:43 AM
The Washington Commanders have signed quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.

Fromm, a former signal caller for the University of Georgia, was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in three games with two starts.

Fromm's college career included several notable moments, such as leading the Bulldogs to a national championship berth during the 2017 season and three straight appearances in the SEC Championship with a win over Auburn as a freshman. For his college career, Fromm completed 63.2% of his passes for 7,236 yards and 78 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions.

After spending a year with the Bills, the team released him and added him to the practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. In November of that season, he signed with the New York Giants and appeared in his first NFL game after starter Daniel Jones and backup Mike Glennon suffered injuries. He was tapped for his first career start against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 and played against Washington in the 2021 season finale.

